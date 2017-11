The old sheet has been modified to fall in line with the “10.2 Capacity Sizing Example II” of the VMware® vSAN™ Design and Sizing Guide for 6.5 and 6.6.1.

You can download the spreadsheet here:

http://vmusketeers.com/vsan-6-6-1-resources-calculator/

Kim

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Facebook

Reddit

Print